PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 97,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 72,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,883.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,364,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,986.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,834.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $937.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

