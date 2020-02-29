PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,970,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 30th total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,841,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,506. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

