Paragon Price Tops $0.0241 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Paragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. Paragon has a market cap of $536,128.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paragon has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02441772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,197 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

