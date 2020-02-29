Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.32% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.26 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

