Parkgene Trading Down 32.9% Over Last Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 159.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $76,403.00 and $165.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.02463293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00224244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

