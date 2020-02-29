ParkinGo (GOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,152.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $3,152.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

