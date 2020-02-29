Particl (PART) Market Cap Reaches $4.32 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Particl has a market cap of $4.32 million and $10,448.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001103 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,555,817 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,039 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

