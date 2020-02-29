Pascal (PASC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $16,727.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pascal has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Pascal coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Poloniex and CHAOEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pascal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Pascal Profile

PASC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 30,602,400 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal

Pascal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, CHAOEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pascal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.