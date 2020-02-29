Patron Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 64.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, YoBit and CoinBene. Patron has a market capitalization of $20,166.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.02623923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00227320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00134280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,453,465 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, IDAX, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

