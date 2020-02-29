Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.47.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,111 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,543,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,705,000 after purchasing an additional 592,901 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,994,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,944,000 after purchasing an additional 447,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,921,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,858 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,730,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,257. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

