Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $365.73 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC on major exchanges including MXC, BCEX, Crex24 and Gate.io. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $199.25 million and $365.73 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 199,000,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,000,158 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, OKCoin, CoinBene, CoinPlace, BitMax, P2PB2B, BitMart, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Iquant, Gate.io, OKEx, MXC, Coinbit, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, DigiFinex, FCoin, BW.com, Coinall, Bitrue, Bittrex, Coinsuper, WazirX, HitBTC, BCEX, Kyber Network, Bitfinex, DDEX, Crex24, Binance, ABCC, BigONE, Hotbit, C2CX, TOKOK and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

