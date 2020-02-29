Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 8,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 4,052,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,779. Paychex has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.