Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.43. Paylocity has a one year low of $78.77 and a one year high of $150.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after buying an additional 238,630 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $12,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $11,044,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Paylocity by 19.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,182,000 after buying an additional 111,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.