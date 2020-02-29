Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Paylocity worth $28,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,014 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 184,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY opened at $129.52 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $78.77 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.54, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.