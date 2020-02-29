Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $2,830,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $11,044,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 59.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

PCTY stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.43. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

