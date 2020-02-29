PayPie Hits One Day Volume of $2,728.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $2,728.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPie Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

