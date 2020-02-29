PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 73,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,084,214 shares of company stock valued at $91,023,449 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

