Peculium Hits Market Cap of $3.49 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. Peculium has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $140,359.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Peculium has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00485018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.06472033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

PCL is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,259,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,555,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peculium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

