PeepCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $62,472.00 and $4.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 45.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001953 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 129,926,002,776 coins and its circulating supply is 90,726,002,776 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.