Peercoin Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $5.45 million and $66,239.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002445 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,602.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.03607005 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002139 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00318273 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00780186 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,024,943 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittrex, Livecoin, WEX, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bittylicious, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

