Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $540,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,145,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,239. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 54.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $90.50. 404,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,205. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

