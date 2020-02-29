PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.44

Media stories about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) have trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a news sentiment score of -3.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

PEN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. PEN has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

PEN Company Profile

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

