PENG One Day Volume Reaches $54.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded down 50.7% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. PENG has a market capitalization of $65,230.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02602014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00135703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,205,879,860 coins and its circulating supply is 7,599,354,439 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.