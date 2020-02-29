PENG Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, PENG has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $130,972.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02458115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00228853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,205,452,860 coins and its circulating supply is 7,598,966,064 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

