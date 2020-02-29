PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after buying an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,182 shares of company stock worth $164,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

