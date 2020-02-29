Penta (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,664.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, BCEX and Bit-Z. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $146,664.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.02443245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00225507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

