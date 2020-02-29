Peony Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market capitalization of $49,488.00 and $316.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,371,212 coins and its circulating supply is 2,251,384 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

