Peony Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $45,085.00 and $311.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,365,778 coins and its circulating supply is 2,245,950 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

