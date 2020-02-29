Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of PEBK opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

