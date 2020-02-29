PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.03 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.