PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $86.44 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

