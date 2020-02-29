Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and Affymax (NYSE:AFFY) Critical Review

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Affymax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Perrigo has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affymax has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perrigo and Affymax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 4 2 0 2.33 Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perrigo presently has a consensus price target of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Perrigo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Affymax.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and Affymax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo 3.02% 9.56% 4.87% Affymax N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perrigo and Affymax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.84 billion 1.43 $131.00 million $4.03 12.58 Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Affymax.

Summary

Perrigo beats Affymax on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements, feminine hygiene, diabetes care, scar management, and anti-parasite categories under the Good Sense, Sergeant's, Sentry, Zephrex D, PetArmor, and ScarAway brand names. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force. It operates in Europe, Australia, Israel, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

