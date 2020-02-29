PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR makes up approximately 7.9% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Creative Planning grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.10 on Friday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

