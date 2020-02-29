Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Short Interest Update

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 56,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.42. 62,105,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,315,670. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

