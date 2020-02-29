Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.40

Press coverage about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a news sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 62,105,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,315,670. The company has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

