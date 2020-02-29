PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) is Attestor Capital LLP’s Largest Position

Attestor Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,030,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises about 100.0% of Attestor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Attestor Capital LLP owned approximately 1.13% of PG&E worth $65,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 135.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,298,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,408 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 230,387.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 654,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 654,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 524,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($13.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

