PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.00

Media stories about PG&E (NYSE:PCG) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PG&E earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,585,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,010,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($13.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

