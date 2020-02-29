PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,843 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of PGT Innovations worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 744,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 333,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 83,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $886.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

