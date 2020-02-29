PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th.

PHAS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 195,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,481. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

