PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Update

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $121.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHAS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

