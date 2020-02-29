Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,927 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $86,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $81.87 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

