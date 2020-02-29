Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0050 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $363,594.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01025254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040371 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00203054 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071490 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001963 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00295179 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

