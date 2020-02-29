Phore (PHR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,353.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. Phore has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $11,353.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005622 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,197,470 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

