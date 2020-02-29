Photon Market Capitalization Achieves $78,413.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Photon has a market capitalization of $78,413.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Photon has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,630.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.81 or 0.02594309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.75 or 0.03697303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00691875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00778922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00089250 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00587907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,858,872,587 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.