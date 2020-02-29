Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $54,055.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000693 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,681,439,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

