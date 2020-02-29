Pillar Price Tops $0.0246 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $7,520.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

