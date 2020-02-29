Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $829,663.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $829,663.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.01009001 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016320 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000775 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,088,966 coins and its circulating supply is 415,828,530 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

