Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 981,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. 1,831,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,376. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.