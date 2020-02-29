PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0005 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $41,367.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.02453894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00228077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00131620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,730,196 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

