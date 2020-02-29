Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $463,620.00 and approximately $6,964.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 65,918,467 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

